Facing South Florida: Combating Gun Violence

Jim DeFede spoke with Miami-Dade Police Director Freddy Ramirez and Miami-Dade Chief Community Services Officer Morris Copeland about a the plan to crackdown on gun violence with Operation Summer heat , as well as the program to give summer jobs to hundreds of at-risk young people.
Tired Of Gun Violence, Community Activists March With Law Enforcement To Call For Change
CBS4 Miami
CBS4's Jessica Vallejo spoke with those who marched in the rain to drive home a point. Read more: https://cbsloc.al/3gUJvmz