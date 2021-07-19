Skydivers set world record to celebrate end of restrictions

As Covid restrictions lift in England, Carex has achieved a Guinness World Records title to help show people how they can get out and about as safely as possible, by carrying hand sanitiser on the go.Carex has been awarded a Guinness World Records title for the ‘Most high and low fives by a pair in a single sky dive’.The attempt was achieved by expert skydivers, Emily Aucutt and Josh Carratt, in a bid to help the public feel confident about getting back together safely by carrying sanitiser on the go, wherever they are and however they travel, by car, train, plane or even parachute.