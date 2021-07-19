6 Ways, You Should Be Using Mint, at Home.
Apartment Therapy took a look at 6 different ways mint comes in handy at home.
.
1.
Mint is perfect for an easy DIY Household Cleaner.
This recipe for a cleaning solution works on wood, concrete or tile floors:.
Dilute a cup of white vinegar in a gallon of water and add three to five drops of mint essential oil for a clean scent.
2.
Try mint in an essential oil diffuser.
Adding mint essential oils to a diffuser offers a light, fresh scent to your home.
.
3.
Mint can be used as an ant repellent.
Several studies suggest mint essential oil diluted with water can be an effective ant repellent.
.
But don't do it around your pets or anywhere they could get to.
.
4.
Mint is both practical and aesthetic.
Not only does a mint plant look nice in a pot, it's great to have fresh herbs around for cooking.
5.
Make your own minty DIY Room Spray.
Here's Reader's Digest's recipe for a minty room spray: .
10 drops of peppermint essential oil, 5 drops of lemon essential oil, 5 drops of orange essential oil, , and 2 tablespoons of orange flower water.
6.
Mint makes a great garbage can freshener.
.
A little peppermint oil can offer the same effect as buying scented trash bags.
Just put the oil on a cotton ball and place it at the bottom of the trashcan to help mask odors.