6 Ways You Should Be Using Mint at Home

Apartment Therapy took a look at 6 different ways mint comes in handy at home.

1.

Mint is perfect for an easy DIY Household Cleaner.

This recipe for a cleaning solution works on wood, concrete or tile floors:.

Dilute a cup of white vinegar in a gallon of water and add three to five drops of mint essential oil for a clean scent.

2.

Try mint in an essential oil diffuser.

Adding mint essential oils to a diffuser offers a light, fresh scent to your home.

3.

Mint can be used as an ant repellent.

Several studies suggest mint essential oil diluted with water can be an effective ant repellent.

But don't do it around your pets or anywhere they could get to.

4.

Mint is both practical and aesthetic.

Not only does a mint plant look nice in a pot, it's great to have fresh herbs around for cooking.

5.

Make your own minty DIY Room Spray.

Here's Reader's Digest's recipe for a minty room spray: .

10 drops of peppermint essential oil, 5 drops of lemon essential oil, 5 drops of orange essential oil, , and 2 tablespoons of orange flower water.

6.

Mint makes a great garbage can freshener.

A little peppermint oil can offer the same effect as buying scented trash bags.

Just put the oil on a cotton ball and place it at the bottom of the trashcan to help mask odors.