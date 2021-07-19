Toyota Announces It Won't Run Olympics Ads, CEO Won't Attend Opening Ceremony

Toyota made the announcement on July 19.

The company is a top sponsor of the Olympics.

We wanted to refrain from attending while people who were looking forward to the event cannot go now, Hideaki Honma, Toyota Representative, via CNN.

In-person spectators have been banned from Olympic venues in Tokyo in response to rising rates of COVID-19 due to the Delta variant.

Toyota will run its regular ads during the games.

Representatives for the company claim no Olympics ads had been planned.

A spokesman for the Tokyo Olympics responded to news of the announcements made by Toyota.

There must be a decision by each company in terms of ... how they should be able to convey their messages to public audiences from [their] own corporate [perspectives], Masa Takaya, Tokyo 2020 Spokesman, via CNN.

The opening ceremony of the Olympics is set to take place on Friday, July 23