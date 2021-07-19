Welcome to MojoPlays, and today we’re counting down our picks for the Top 10 PS1 Games That Deserve A Remake.
For this list, we’ll be looking at games from Sony’s first console that don’t get the attention they deserve and should be experienced by all new audiences with a full fledged from the ground up remake.
Welcome to MojoPlays, and today we’re counting down our picks for the Top 10 PS1 Games That Deserve A Remake.
For this list, we’ll be looking at games from Sony’s first console that don’t get the attention they deserve and should be experienced by all new audiences with a full fledged from the ground up remake.
Our countdown includes Syphon Filter, Metal Gear Solid, Silent Hill, Xenogears and more!