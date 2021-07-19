Skip to main content
Friday, July 23, 2021

The 10 Hardest Final Fantasy Bosses Ever

The 10 Hardest Final Fantasy Bosses Ever

Final Fantasy games are known for their insane boss fights!

For this list, we'll be ranking the most challenging boss battles in the "Final Fantasy" franchise, so a spoiler alert will be in order if there are any games in this legendary RPG series that you've missed!

Our countdown includes Warmech "Final Fantasy" (1987), Omega Weapon "Final Fantasy VIII" (1999), Emerald Weapon "Final Fantasy VII" (1997), Odin "Final Fantasy IV" (1991), Kefka "Final Fantasy VI" (1994) and more!

