Andrew Lloyd Webber attacks 'completely untenable' Covid rules after Cinderella cancellation

Andrew Lloyd Webber speaks to the press at the Gillian Lynne theatre on what should have been the first night with a full-capacity audience of his show Cinderella, but due to a positive coronavirus case in the cast, can no longer go ahead.

He says the industry "can't go on like this" and it is "completely untenable".