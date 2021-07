Setup Begins For Lollapalooza; Four-Day Festival Scheduled To Start Next Wee

Lollapalooza is next week, and crews are already setting up in Grant Park.

The COVID-19 pandemic canceled the music festival last year, but it is back for its 30th anniversary.

The four-day fest starts a week from Thursday with headliners Miley Cyrus, Tyler the Creator, Post Malone and Foo Fighters.