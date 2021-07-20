Harry to publish 'wholly truthful' book on his life in 2022

The Duke of Sussex is to publish a literary memoir next year, promising to be an "accurate and wholly truthful" account of his life, it has been announced.It will cover his lifetime in the public eye, including his time in the military, marriage and fatherhood.Harry said the memoir, to be published by Penguin Random House, will be written "not as the prince" he was, but as the man he has "become".