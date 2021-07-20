Nick Jonas Shares A Romantic Post For Wife Priyanka On Her 39th Birthday | Inside Pic Viral

Actor-singer Nick Jonas on Sunday wished his wife, actor Priyanka Chopra, a happy birthday.
Priyanka turned 39 on July 18, and Nick shared beautiful pictures of her.
Fans react on the same.
Watch the video to know more in detail.
Actor-singer Nick Jonas on Sunday wished his wife, actor Priyanka Chopra, a happy birthday.
Priyanka turned 39 on July 18, and Nick shared beautiful pictures of her.
Fans react on the same.
Watch the video to know more in detail.
Rhea Chakraborty brutally slammed for her post on Sushant Singh Rajput, Celebs remember Sushant Singh Rajput, Priyanka Chopra and..