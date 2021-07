E-C MEDIA DAYS..JUST OUTSIDE OFBIRMINGHAM... ANDAS THE OFFICIALSTATION OF U-KATHLETICS..

PLUSDARIAN KINNARDAND JOSH PASCHAL..AND LISTEN TO THIS..MARK STOOPS ISTHE SECONDLONGEST-TENUREDCOACH IN T SHE-E-C..BEHIND THIS GUYNAMED NICK SABAN..STOOPS IS TIED FORTHE LONGEST RUNAS HEAD COACH INKENTUCKYFOOTBALL PROGRAMHISTORY... HE'SSTARTED TO BREAKSO MANY RECORDSLIKE THAT... ACOUPLE MORECOULD COME HISWAY THIS YEAR..

BUTHE IS NOT SATISFIEDYET."MARK STOOPS:REALLY WANT TOCONTINUE TOGROW THISPROGRAM.

I SAID ITWHEN I GOT TOKENTUCKY, WEWERE GOING TORECRUIT, DEVEOP,WE WERE GOINGTO COMPETE AND IWANTED TO TAKETHIS PROGRAM TONATIONALPROMINENCE.

ANDPEOPLE LAUGHEDAT ME.

WE'RE NOTTHERE YET, BUTWE'RE ON OURWAY.

WE'RECONTINUING TOWORK AND I FEELGOOD ABOUTWHERE WE'RE AT.

WELL LARRY..PEOPLE AREN'TLAUGHING NOW..ESPECIALLY WHENYOU LOOK AT THESCHEDULE FOR THISSEASON..

FIVE OFTHE FIRST SIXGAMES ARE ATHOME..

MISSOURI INWEEK TWO..

THENTHERE'S THATFLORIDA..

NEWSBROKE THISMORNING JUNIORTIGHT END KEATONUPSHAW HASSUFFERED ASERIOUS INJURY..THAT'S BEINGREPORTED AS APECTORAL INJURY..NO SPECIFICSOTHER THAN THATAT THIS TIME... MARKSTOOPS D DISAY...TRADITIONALLYSPEAKING..

THAT IS ASEASON-ENDINGINJURY... BUT THESTAFF IS STILLWORKING TOCONFIRM THAT.

