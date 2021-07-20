The Last Duel Movie (2021) - Jodie Comer, Adam Driver, Matt Damon, Ben Affleck

The Last Duel Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: A tale of betrayal & vengeance set against the brutality of 14th century France; based on the novel by Eric Jager.

King Charles VI (Alex Lawther) declares that Knight Jean de Carrouges (Matt Damon) settle his dispute with his squire (Adam Driver) by challenging him to a duel.

Directed by Ridley Scott starring Jodie Comer, Adam Driver, Matt Damon, Ben Affleck, Harriet Walter, Nathaniel Parker, Sam Hazeldine, Michael McElhatton, Zeljko Ivanek, Alex Lawther release date October 15, 2021 (in theaters)