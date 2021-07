The Last Duel with Matt Damon and Ben Affleck - Official Trailer

Check out the official trailer for the historical drama movie The Last Duel, directed by Ridley Scott.

It stars Matt Damon, Adam Driver, Jodie Comer, Ben Affleck, Harriet Walter, Nathaniel Parker, Sam Hazeldine, Michael McElhatton and Alex Lawther.

The Last Duel Release Date: October 15, 2021 After you watch The Last Duel drop a review.

Be the critic on Fan Reviews!