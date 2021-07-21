Rare footage captures group of usually highly solitary sea turtles in Florida

Rare footage captures a group of usually highly solitary sea turtles swimming together during mating season.The group of six green sea turtles - known as a bale - were spotted just off Juno Beach in Palm Beach County, Florida, USA last Saturday (17/07).Sea turtles are generally solitary creatures and remain submerged for much of the time they are at sea.It is thought the group gathered to attempt to mate with one female.Paul Dabill, 46, owns a restaurant nearby and spotted the sea turtles while flying his drone out over the sea.Paul, from Jupiter, Florida said: "There are so many green turtles off Juno Beach lately."It only takes a few minutes to see more than a dozen each time I fly the drone."They're very common this time of year as it's mating season."These videos were taken on June 3, 12 and 17 2021.