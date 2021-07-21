U.S. Life Expectancy Sees Largest Drop Since WWII

Life expectancy in the U.S. plunged last year in the largest one-year drop since World War II.
Veuer’s Maria Mercedes Galuppo has the story.
Life expectancy in the U.S. plunged last year in the largest one-year drop since World War II.
Veuer’s Maria Mercedes Galuppo has the story.
U.S. life expectancy fell by a year and a half in 2020, the largest one-year decline since World War II.
NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. life expectancy fell by a year and a half in 2020, the largest one-year decline since World War II, public..
The CDC says COVID-19 was the largest factor, along with drug overdoses, homicides, diabetes and chronic liver disease. The decline..