NYC Public Health Care Workers Need Vaccine Or Weekly Testing

With coronavirus cases rising among unvaccinated people, Mayor Bill de Blasio is taking steps to make sure local health care workers get vaccinated.
CBS2's Natalie Duddridge has the details.
With coronavirus cases rising among unvaccinated people, Mayor Bill de Blasio is taking steps to make sure local health care workers get vaccinated.
CBS2's Natalie Duddridge has the details.
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio says it’s time to do something different to combat the spread of Covid-19 and will require all..
He can scant resist a slogan, but UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s insistence on describing Britain’s exit from lockdown as..