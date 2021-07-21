U.S. Life Expectancy Sees Staggering Drop Due To Pandemic

New government data shows life expectancy in the U.S. has reached the lowest level since 2003, with people living on average just over 77 years.
The biggest culprit?
COVID deaths.
CBS2's Jessica Layton reports.
