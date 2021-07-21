Credit: In The Know Wibbitz

5 recipes inspired by movies

These 5 recipes are straight out of a movie!

.1.

Anman from Spirited Away.TikToker Chloe Huang (@its.chloeh) shows viewers how to make anman, the Japanese hot buns featured in the Studio Ghibli film Spirited Away.2.

Tiana’s Beignets from The Princess and the Frog.TikTok chef Gabrielle Williams (@gabby.jaye) is known for her Disney movie food series, earning her over one million followers.3.

Ratatouille from Ratatouille.3.

Ratatouille from Ratatouille.The climactic cooking scene in Ratatouille had such a profound effect on TikToker Jalen Craig (@jalenlynette) that she felt inspired to make the famous vegetable dish.4.

Kronk’s Spinach Puffs from The Emperor’s New Groove.TikToker Nicole Renard (@nicole_thenomad) shows viewers how to make the tasty appetizer.5.

Mint Pear Sorbet from The Princess Diaries.No film food list is complete without another mention of Gabrielle Williams (@gabby.jaye) and her extensive collection of Disney recipes