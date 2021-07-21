Wednesday Sector Laggards: Water Utilities, Home Furnishings & Improvement Stocks

Helping drag down the group were shares of American Water Works, off about 1.4% and shares of Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo off about 0.9% on the day.

In trading on Wednesday, water utilities shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 0.1%.

Also lagging the market Wednesday are home furnishings & improvement shares, up on the day by about 0.1% as a group, led down by Sleep Number, trading lower by about 13.5% and iPower, trading lower by about 3.8%.