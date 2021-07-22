Family of man killed inside Giant calls for security guard to be charged in his death

GUARD INSIDE OF A GIANTGROCERY STORE LAST WE, ISEKCALLING FOR MURDER CHARGES.WMAR-2 NEWS RAY STRICKLDANREPORTS ON WHY THE FAMILYBELIEVES THE DEADLY ENCOUNTERCOULD HAVE ENDED DIFFERENTLY.The family of 24 year old NickLee says police have yet totell them whatxa ectly led tohis death.

Theyon people who wer tehere.

Hisfirst cousin says theirgrowing frustrated with thelack of answers and also ywhPOLICE HAVE YET TO HOLDHE TSHOOTER ACCOUNTABLE.

Thefamily of 24 year old Nick Leesays he was a father and atalented singer.

A man whodevoted his time at a lalocmosque to help lead yogunblack men on the right path.5:00“He was just a vyerhelpful person” PatriciaWatson says her cousin wasnthe type of person to seektrouble but one who would walkaway from it.

That'S why theirfamily canarmed secutyri guard chose toshoot and kill him after adispute she says starteoverda t- shirt.

2:48 he wasputting on his shirt.he tsecurity guard i guess wantedhim to put it on faster andthat wasn't enough for him.

Sothe security guard, from allthe account we are hearing,the security guard follodwehim to the back of the storea jndust engaging” Baltimorepolice say a physicalaltercation led up to shootingwhere the security guard shotLee and his girlfriendIt.happened inside of a giantgrocery store on ReisterstownRoad in Northwest Baltimore.Watson says the security guardwas working for the bankinside She also says theshooting happened in front ofhis young child.

3:51he Tbabycovered in blood” Eight daysafter Leeis still searchingor fdefinitive answers owhatnhappened.

So far, Watson ssaytheygirlfriend and other peoplewho witnessed the shootingBECAUSE Police have NOTreleaseD aitddional detailssurrounding his death.

2:15“We dondonheal because we donexactly what happened” Thefamily is now demanngdijustice and calling forOL PCEITO CHARGE THE guard whitmurder.

7:54“For it thaenoin the back of the store, thatmeans you decided to followhim and continue what ever wasgoing on.

You could vehastopped” WE'VE REACHED OUT TOPOLICE FOR AN UPDATE ON THECASE, BUT HAVE NOT HEARDBACK.Meanwhile, Watson yssaLeeweek and theyfdrunaiser to give him aproper burial.

We have moreinformation on how you canhelp on our website at WMAR-2News.com Reporting inBaltimore Ray StricklandWMAR-2 NewsWE TOLD YOU ABOUT AN ABANDONEDMERCEDES BENZ THAT TURNED