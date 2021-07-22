Keep up ‘second nature’ behaviour like mask-wearing, campaign urges

People in England are being urged to continue wearing face coverings in crowded places, and use the NHS Covid-19 app to check in to venues, despite legal requirements to do so being lifted.A video fronted by TV doctor Dr Amir Khan will also recommend people continue to follow social distancing guidance, as the film shows a young man stepping off a pavement to allow an older neighbour to pass.The advice comes despite Monday being trumpeted as England’s “freedom day”, with Prime Minister Boris Johnson removing almost all legal restrictions, including social distancing guidelines.