Sherlyn Chopra reacts to Raj Kundra's arrest in pornography case, takes a dig at Poonam Pandey

Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra's arrest in the pornography case has left everyone in shock.

Since then there have been many startling revelations in the case.

Now, Model-actor Sherlyn Chopra has released an official statement on Raj Kundra's arrest in pornography case.

#sherlynchopra #rajkundraporncase #poonampandey