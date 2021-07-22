The Rock 'laughed hard' at Vin Diesel's comments about 'tough love'

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson "laughed hard" after Vin Diesel claimed to have given him "tough love" to improve his performance in the ‘Fast & Furious’ franchise.

Vin recently insisted that reports of a feud between him and The Rock came about because he pushed his co-star to assist in getting that performance where it needed to be.

But Johnson has ridiculed his claims. Speaking to the "Hollywood Reporter" about his reaction to the comments, Johnson said that he laughed so hard and wished Vin good luck with the rest of the franchise that will not be with The Rock.

Vin, previously claimed that as a producer on the action series he had a particular vision for the former wrestler's character, Luke Hobbs.

And was keen for him to be taken seriously in the role.

And Johnson's "Jungle Cruise" co-star Emily Blunt couldn't resist mocking Diesel's claims, saying, just thank God he was there.

Thank God he carried you through that.

