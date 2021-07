Gov. Gianforte receives wildfire briefing

The Alder Creek Fire burning in the Beaverhead-Deer Lodge National Forest is the top priority wildfire in the country.

REPORT THAT RAIN HELPEDFIREFIGHTERS WORKING THEGOOSE FIRE SOUTHEAST OFENNIS, CREWS RPONDEDESYESTERDAY TO A NEW FIREABOUT THREE TO FIVE MILESWEST OF POLEBRIDGEN ITHE HAY CREEKDRAINAGE.SEVERAL ENGINES ANDTHREE HELICOPTERSASSISTED FIREFIGHTERSYESTERDAY.

ABOUT 50ACRES HAVE BURNED SOFAR, WITH ZEROCONTAINMENT.

THECAUSE IS UNKNOWN.THE FLATHEAD NATIONALFOREST WILL MOVE FROMSTAGE 1 TO STAGE 2 FIRERESTRICTIONS ON MONDAY.WITH 20 LARGE WILDFIRESBURNING ACROSS THESTATE, INCLUDING A FIRETHAT'S THE NUMBER ONEPRIORITY RIGHT NOW IN E THNATION, GOVERNOR GREGGIANFORTE WEDNESDAYWAS BRIEFED ONMONTANA'S FIRE SITUATI.

ONTHE GOVERNOR LEARNEDTHAT SINCE JANUARY 1ST,THERE HAVE BEEN 15-HUNDRED FIRE STARTS INMONTANA - 500 OF THOSEJUST THIS MONTH.AROUND 200-THOUSD ANACRES HAVE BURNED WITHALMOST 9 MILLION DOLLARSBEEN SPENT ON FIRESUPPRESSION SINCE THESTART OF THE STATE'S FISCALYEAR, WHICH WAS JULY1ST.THE ALDER CREEK FIREBURNING IN THEBEAVERHEAD-DEERLODGE NATIONAL FOREST ISTHE NUMBER ONE PRIORITYFIRE IN THE COUNTRY DUE TOTHE STRUCTURES IT'STHREATENG.INAND