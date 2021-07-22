TikTokers are bearing their souls using a song from 'Euphoria'

When @delenadiarixss uploaded a videofeaturing clips from Euphoria, Breaking Bad andStranger Things, it was essentially a collage.But the song the video was set to, "I'veNever Felt So Alone" by Labrinth, now has TikTokersinspired to share their own lonely moments.When someone asked @briiiidodd why she got atattoo of a lemon, her answer was bittersweet."Because he loved them," she said showingclips of a little boy eating a lemon.While she didn't discuss her relationship to him,she said he passed away from childhood cancer."Me wondering why my dad can't even lookme in the eyes," @jt..2k said.

"But I know”.She then showed photos of her with hermom who she was a spitting image of.TikToker @ilovedilfs847 lamented aboutwanting to have a fun summer but insteadfeeling lonely and depressed