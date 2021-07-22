Ordinary Joe Season 1

Ordinary Joe Season 1 Trailer HD - Life is all about the choices you make - and sometimes, what you do in a single moment can change everything.

This new heartfelt, life-affirming drama follows Joe Kimbreau, who faces one of these decisions at his college graduation.

The three parallel stories that diverge from that night find Joe and the people around him with different careers, relationships and family lives, showing the unexpected ways that things change - and stay the same.

But when it comes down to it, there is no “right” choice; no matter what happens, Joe's life is always messy, exciting, tough, unpredictable... and beautiful.

» Watch Ordinary Joe Mondays at 10:00pm/9c on NBC » Starring: James Wolk, Natalie Martinez, Charlie Barnett, Elizabeth Lail