Special BTS Show Coming to BBC One

Special BTS Show , Coming to BBC One.

A new film for BBC One will explore the rise of K-pop icons BTS.

The documentary coincides with the group's debut in the Radio 1 Live Lounge.

Advanced Television reports that the BTS Radio 1 show will be hosted by Radio 1 presenter Adele Roberts.

The host will delve into the culture and industry that transformed BTS into one of the world’s most successful pop bands.

The host will delve into the culture and industry that transformed BTS into one of the world’s most successful pop bands.

In the documentary, Roberts recounts her trip to Seoul in 2018 where she met BTS’ choreographer, the minister for K-pop and the fanbase known as the ARMY.

In the documentary, Roberts recounts her trip to Seoul in 2018 where she met BTS’ choreographer, the minister for K-pop and the fanbase known as the ARMY.

Roberts will also reconnect with the band in an exclusive interview.

Roberts will also reconnect with the band in an exclusive interview.

At the Radio 1 Lounge, the group will perform their award-winning hit, "Dynamite," and new single "Permission To Dance." .

At the Radio 1 Lounge, the group will perform their award-winning hit, "Dynamite," and new single "Permission To Dance." .

At the Radio 1 Lounge, the group will perform their award-winning hit, "Dynamite," and new single "Permission To Dance." .

The show will also feature a special cover of Diddy and Faith Evans’ "I’ll Be Missing You.".

The show will also feature a special cover of Diddy and Faith Evans’ "I’ll Be Missing You."