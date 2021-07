Politicians, families, businesses call on U.S. to end border limitations

Thursday, Congressman Chris Jacobs taking to the floor, calling on President Joe Biden to open the border sooner than that.

Wednesday, the Biden Administration extended the border restrictions for both Canada and Mexico until at least August 21st.

SAYSOMETHING FROM FEDERAL LEVELABOUT WHAT THE PLAN IS FOR US.THURSDAY, CONGRESSMAN CHRISJACOBS TAKING TO THE FLOORCALLING ON PRESIDENT JOE BIDENTO OPEN THE BORDER SOONER THANAUGUST 21ST.

REOPENING THEBORDER FOR NONESSENTIAL TRAVELCAN BE DONE SAFELY THE TIMEFOR STALLING AND SILENCE ISLONG PAST THE BIDENADMINISTRATION NEEDS TO ACTIMMEDIATELY AND REOPEN THISSHARED BORDER.

DESPITE THEBORDER CLOSURE BUFFALO ISREBOUNDING FROM THE PANDEMICVISIT BUFFALO NIAGARA POINTSTO HOTEL ROOMS AND HOW MANYHAVE BEEN BOOKED UP.

IN MAYHOTEL OCCUPANCY IN BUFFALO WASAROUND 50%, ACCORDING TO VISITBUFFALO NIAGARA, IN JUNE ITWAS 62%.

PRE- COVID, IN THESUMMER MONTHS, THAT NUMBER ISUSUALLY OVER 80%.

I THINK ISVERY ENCOURAGING ESPECIALLYWHEN WE DON'T HAVE MEETINGSAND CONVENTIONS, WE DON'T HAVEAMATEUR ATHLETIC EVENTS TAKINGPLACE AND WE DON'T HAVE THECANADIAN BORDER OPEN.

BUT WHENTHE BORDER DOES OPEN FULLY...VISIT BUFFALO NIAGARA WILL BEREADY.

WEVERY STRONG WITH A CAMPAIGNONE STOP BORDER IS OPEN WE'REGOING TO HAVE BIG SOCIALMEDIA, BILLBOARDS, REUNITEDWITH CANADA AND BUFFALO.

UNTILTHEN..

CANADIANS LOOKING TOENTER THE U.S., AND U.S.BUSINESSES, ESPECIALLY ONES INWESTERN NEW YORK, WAIT.

