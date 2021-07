WEB EXTRA: CDC Director Says Delta Variant 'is One Of The Most Infectious Respiratory Viruses We Know Of'

CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky says the Delta variant “is one of the most infectious respiratory viruses we know of and that I have seen in my 20-year career.” Thursday (7/22), Dr. Walensky urged people to get vaccinated and said, "take precautions until you do."