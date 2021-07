Anne-Marie On Hanging Out With Ed Sheeran & Prince Harry

With over 5 billion streams, pop star Anne-Marie has become a household name thanks to hits like "Friends" and "2002".

Now, she's back with her new album 'Therapy', and tells ET Canada about her close friendship with global superstar Ed Sheeran.

Plus, she dishes on hanging out with Sheeran and Prince Harry during the WellChild Awards in London.