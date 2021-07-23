Argentina Becomes First Latin American Nation to Formally Recognize Nonbinary People

'The New York Times' reports that those who identify as nonbinary can now choose to have their gender marked as an 'X' on their national identity documents and passports.

The decree by President Alberto Fernández is his latest effort to expand the rights of women and sexual minorities in Argentina.

Just weeks ago, Fernandez signed into law a measure that would set aside one percent of the country’s public sector jobs for individuals who identify as transgender.

We have the need to expand our minds and realize that there are other ways to love and be loved and there are other identities besides the identity of man and the identity of woman.

And they must be respected, President Alberto Fernández, via 'NYT'.

New Zealand, Canada, Australia and several U.S. states also allow a nonbinary gender marker on identity documents.

In June of 2021, the U.S. State Department announced it was developing a gender marker for people who identify as nonbinary on passports and citizenship certificates.

The International Civil Aviation Organization also recognizes the use of 'X' to mark a gender.

According to 'The New York Times,' Argentina's president later noted that the use of 'X' as a nonbinary marker was not an ideal solution.

Fernández expressed hope that one day it might not be necessary and that everyone would eventually be referred to in gender-neutral terms.