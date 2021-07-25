Free Guy Movie Clip - Is That a Glock in Your Pocket?

- It’s love at first getaway.

See Jodie Comer and @vancityreynolds in #FreeGuy, only in theaters August 13.

In Twentieth Century Studio’s epic adventure-comedy “Free Guy,” a bank teller who discovers he is actually a background player in an open-world video game decides to become the hero of his own story…one he rewrites himself.

Now in a world where there are no limits, he is determined to be the guy who saves his world his way…before it is too late.

Starring Ryan Reynolds, Jodie Comer, Joe Keery, Lil Rel Howery, Utkarsh Ambudkar and Taika Waititi.

Directed by Shawn Levy from a story by Matt Lieberman and a screenplay by Lieberman and Zak Penn.

Produced by Ryan Reynolds, Shawn Levy, Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter and Adam Kolbrenner with Mary McLaglen, Josh McLaglen, George Dewey, Dan Levine and Michael Riley McGrath serving as executive producers.

Free Guy opens in U.S. theaters August 13, 2021.