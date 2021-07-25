HOLD ME BACK Movie

HOLD ME BACK Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Mitsuko (pop star Non) is a 31-year-old “office lady”.

She is neither married, nor looking to be.

In fact, she enjoys being alone tremendously, preferring her routine of simple, home-cooked meals to the societally expected companionship that domestic life entails.

She also takes great joy in the multiple conversations she has with herself, or as she puts it, with her mental counselor “A” – a male voice inside her head.

She enjoys going “solo” and nothing would change that.

That is, until she meets Tada-kun, a shy, awkward salesman two years her junior who occasionally picks up meals from her apartment.

She might be developing feelings for him – but at what cost?