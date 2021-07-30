Friends, Family Grieving After Movie Theater Shooting In Corona

Popular TikTok personality Anthony Barajas was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries, and his friend, 18-year-old Rylee Goodrich, was killed during a shooting inside a Corona movie theater Monday night.
Nicole Comstock reports.
As the man arrested in connection with Monday's deadly shooting inside a Corona movie theater is set to appear before a judge,..