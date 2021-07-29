Family, Friends Remember Rylee Goodrich, Killed In Corona Theater Shooting, While Second Victim Remains On Life Support
As the man arrested in connection with Monday's deadly shooting inside a Corona movie theater is set to appear before a judge, friends and family are remembering Rylee Goodrich, shot and killed in the incident, and Anthony Barajas who remains on life support.