Stay Out of the Attic Movie

Stay Out of the Attic Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: A diverse group of ex-cons-turned-professional-movers are convinced by their creepy client to pull an all-nighter for a generous pay bump.

It turns out their client is a Nazi surgeon, and his living experiments are rotting in the attic.

As the night progresses and rooms are cleared, they slowly uncover the horrors that exist inside his old Victorian mansion.

Together, they must find a way to escape this house of horrors.

STAY OUT OF THE ATTIC Available On Demand, Digital HD, Blu-Ray and DVD August 17, 2021 Starring Ryan Francis, Morgan Alexandria, Bryce Fernelius, and Michael Flynn Directed by Jerren Lauder