Mamata Banerjee's first visit to Delhi since poll win| Opposition Unity| Oneindia News

Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is heading to Delhi today for her first visit since victory in the April-May Assembly election, and one of her stated objectives is to kick-start an attempt to unite opposition parties ahead of the 2024 general election.

#Mamatabanerjee #OppositionUnity #SoniaGandhi