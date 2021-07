Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa resigns, who is in the race for next CM? | Oneindia News

Ending weeks of speculation and after prolonged turmoil in the Karnataka BJP, CM BS Yediyurappa has resigned.

The 78-year-old said in a very emotional address in the Karnataka Assembly: It has always been an Agni pariksha for me.

#Yediyurappa #Karnataka #CMofKarnataka