Ram Nath Kovind's Kargil visit cancelled for bad weather | Kargil Vijay Diwas | Oneindia News

Today, President Ram Nath Kovind’s visit to Ladakh to attend a function on the 22nd anniversary of Kargil Vijay Diwas was cancelled due to bad weather.

With Ladakh trip cancelled, the President travelled to north Kashmir’s frontier district of Baramulla.

