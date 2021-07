Australian swimming coach goes 'wild' after gold win: Watch hilarious video | Oneindia News

Australian swimmer Ariarne Titmus' coach is going viral on the internet for his wild celebration of the athlete's gold medal winning moment.

Titmus edged out United States swimmer Katie Ledecky to win the gold medal in the women's 400m freestyle swimming event.

