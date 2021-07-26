Monday 7/26 Insider Buying Report: HCWB, PYCR

So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money.

On Thursday, HCW Biologics's Chief Executive Officer, Hing C.

Wong, made a $5.02M purchase of HCWB, buying 627,500 shares at a cost of $8.00 each.

Bargain hunters can grab HCWB at a price even lower than Wong did, with shares changing hands as low as $5.01 at last check today which is 37.4% below Wong's purchase price.

Hcw Biologics Inc is trading down about 0.4% on the day Monday.

This purchase marks the first one filed by Wong in the past twelve months.

And at Paycor, there was insider buying on Friday, by Chief Revenue Officer Charles Steven Mueller who purchased 55,000 shares at a cost of $23.00 each, for a trade totaling $1.27M.

This buy marks the first one filed by Mueller in the past twelve months.

Paycor is trading up about 0.3% on the day Monday.

Mueller was up about 21.7% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with PYCR trading as high as $27.99 in trading on Monday.