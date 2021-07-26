TikTokers are using a filter to determine whether they are 'pretty' or 'hot'

The new "Glow Look" filter has started a new trend. The feature is designed to give users a "full beat" or a full face of trendy makeup. It adds smokey eye shadow, red lipstick, falsies, smoothes the skin and turns the eyes blue for some reason. People have previously used filters to rate themselves on an attractiveness scale. Now TikTokers are using it to determine if they are "hot" or "just pretty". Morgan Nichole explained how to use the "Glow Look" filter to figure out your attractiveness. "If [the filter] looks realistic, you're hot. And if it looks like s***, you're just pretty," Nichole explained.

Nichole wasn't satisfied with the results of the test herself and declared that she was "just pretty".

Like, huh?

I look terrifying, bro.

