Armada hard hit by weekend tornado

After severe storms rolled through southeast Michigan Saturday, many who live in Oakland, Macomb, Genesee and Huron counties are picking up the pieces.

An EF-1 tornado touched down in all three Michigan counties, reaching speeds of more than 100 miles per hour.

The tornadoes mainly moved through Oakland County's White Lake area, western Genesee County, Macomb County's Armada Village and Port Austin in northern Huron County.