US Faces 'Heat Dome' Threatening to Worsen Droughts and Wildfires

In the coming week, much of America faces another extensive heatwave amid an already scorching summer.

The Guardian reports that the heatwave is expected to affect areas already experiencing severe drought, threatening reservoirs and wildfires.

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, a massive “heat dome” of excessive heat is about to settle across the heart of the contiguous United States.

This is expected to bring elevated temperatures to the Great Plains, the Great Lakes, northern parts of the Rocky Mountains, the Pacific north-west and California.

The expansive heatwave is expected to bring thunderstorms and lightning to some areas.

The heat is also expected to worsen drought conditions already ranked as “severe” or “exceptional” that now cover two-thirds of the US west.

Hundreds of deaths were reported as a result of the heat in cities that included Seattle and Portland where it reached a sweltering 116F.

You expect hotter heatwaves with climate change but the estimates may have been overly conservative, Michael Wehner, a a senior scientist at the Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory, via the Guardian.

These sort of events are completely unprecedented, you expect records to be beaten by tenths of a degree, not 5F or more, Michael Wehner, a a senior scientist at the Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory, via the Guardian.

