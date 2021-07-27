Hail To The Deadites Movie Clip - Everyman

Hail To The Deadites Movie Clip - Everyman - Hail to the king, Baby!

Inspired by the 1981 classic’s cult following, Hail to the Deadites is an endearing documentary about the fans of the Evil Dead franchise, which is celebrating its 40th anniversary in 2021.

Available on digital and On Demand everywhere July 27th, 2021 from Shout!

Studios, the documentary features interviews with Evil Dead franchise cast members including Bruce Campbell, Ted Raimi, Betsy Baker, Theresa Tilly, Ellen Sandweiss, Richard Demanincor, Tom Sullivan, Dan Hicks, Kassie Wesley Depaiva, Sarah Berry, Rick Domeier & Bill Moseley.