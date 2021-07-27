The two Porsche 99X Electrics score points at their London premiere

After setting the fastest qualifying time, André Lotterer (Germany) was on the verge of taking the third podium of the season for the TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E team at the London E-Prix.

At the wheel of his Porsche 99X Electric, he took fourth place out of 24 participants on the ExCeL circuit in historic East London Docklands.

This race marked the debut of Porsche in the British metropolis.

The 2.25km course over the Thames is the most spectacular on the Formula E calendar, as part of it runs through an exhibition center, posing very special challenges for drivers and teams. In the second Porsche 99X Electric, Pascal Wehrlein (Germany) also finished in the points, with a tenth place.