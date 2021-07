UNESCO chooses Dholavira, a Harappan-era city in Gujarat as a World Heritage Site | Oneindia News

Dholavira, a Harappan-era city in Gujarat, has been inscribed as a World Heritage Site by the UNESCO heritage committee.

The decision was taken at the ongoing 44th session of the World Heritage Committee of UNESCO held online and chaired from China’s Fuzhou.

