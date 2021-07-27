GHOSTBUSTERS AFTERLIFE Movie Trailer

GHOSTBUSTERS AFTERLIFE Movie Trailer

Plot synopsis: From director Jason Reitman and producer Ivan Reitman, comes the next chapter in the original Ghostbusters universe.

In Ghostbusters: Afterlife, when a single mom and her two kids arrive in a small town, they begin to discover their connection to the original ghostbusters and the secret legacy their grandfather left behind.

The film is written by Jason Reitman & Gil Kenan.