GHOSTBUSTERS AFTERLIFE Movie Trailer #2 - He came out here for a reason.
Watch the new trailer for #Ghostbusters: Afterlife, exclusively in movie theaters this November 2021.
Plot synopsis: From director Jason Reitman and producer Ivan Reitman, comes the next chapter in the original Ghostbusters universe.
In Ghostbusters: Afterlife, when a single mom and her two kids arrive in a small town, they begin to discover their connection to the original ghostbusters and the secret legacy their grandfather left behind.
The film is written by Jason Reitman & Gil Kenan.