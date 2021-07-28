Local health departments react to CDC mask guideline change

In Hamilton County, COVID-19 cases are rising.
As of Tuesday, the Hamilton County Public Health Department said nearly 120 people were hospitalized due to the virus.
Two weeks ago that number was closer to 40 on any given day.
As the CDC announced the highly contagious Delta variant represented more than 80 percent of sequenced COVID cases in the country..
Dr. Anthony Fauci says that according to the data the FDA and CDC have, Americans don’t need a booster shot for the Covid-19..