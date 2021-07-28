Bonnie Tyler on New '80s Throwback Album, Her 50+ Year Career, and Feeling 40 at 70

With 50 years in the biz and more than 100 million records sold to date, Bonnie Tyler has been a force and voice to be reckoned with in the music world.

Her power pop rock ballads 'It's a Heartache,' 'Total Eclipse of the Heart,' and 'Holding Out for a Hero,' featured in Footloose , have showcased her range and raw vocal talent and earned her several Grammy and BRIT Award nominations as well as a huge global fanbase.

But with all that success, the best is truly still yet to come for the iconic Welsh songstress.

This week we got the privilege of speaking with Tyler virtually from her home in beautiful Algarve, Portugal, on her 44th wedding anniversary, to her husband Robert Sullivan, a 1972 Olympic judo athlete.

She told us all about her new album, The Best is Yet to Come , upcoming tour, how she celebrated her 70th birthday last month, and her secrets for looking amazing and still going strong after all these years.